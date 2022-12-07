Mosswood Meltdown Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Le Tigre, Gravy Train!!!!, Tina & The Total Babes, And The Rondelles

Home News Roy Lott December 7th, 2022 - 8:25 PM

Mosswood Meltdown has announced its first wave of artists for the 2023 edition, which is set to take place on July 1 and July 2 at Oakland’s Mosswood Park. It will see performances from Le Tigre, which is their first show since 2015 and only Bay area appearance of the year. Gravy Train!!!!, The Rondelles, Tina & the Total Babes, Quintron & Miss Pussycat will also play the annual event. Additional acts will be announced at a later date. Passes for the show will go on sale December 9 at 10am PST, with 2-Day passes starting at $99. They can be purchased on the festival’s website.

“Mosswood Meltdown is like a July 4th musical pyrotechnic display that explodes all on its own with slamming human cherry bombs, moshing punk-rock roman candles and scary screaming sparklers of every race and gender,” said festival founder john Waters in a press release. “These are my people and I can’t wait to light the fuse on stage.”

This year’s lineup featured performances from Kim Gordon, Bikini Kill, Linda Lindas, Dirtbombs and Shannon Shaw.

Le Tigre last performed at Los Angeles’ inaugural This Aint No Picnic Festival this year alongside LCD Soundsystem, The Strokes, Jorja Smith and Kaytranada.