Run-DMC Plan for Final Concert and Documentary

According to brooklynvegan.com during an interview with Rock the Bells Darryl “DMC” McDaniels shared the group’s plans for the final concert by saying “The final show that we are ever going to do is going to be at Madison Square Garden in April. It’s going to be the last episode of the documentary we’re doing. Run-DMC’s last show ever. ‘Cause it’s time for Run to go be Paul McCartney and me to be John Lennon. We done did what we could do.”
