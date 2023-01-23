Run-DMC Plan for Final Concert and Documentary

“The show is going to be like The Last Waltz by The Band. We’re doing that movie idea. You’ll see Ice-T come and do a song with us. You’ll see Wu-Tang come do a song with us. Anybody can buy a ticket to the show. We’re gonna do it with Netflix or to the highest bidder. It’s going to be a live production. Run-DMC’s doing The Last Waltz at Madison Square Garden. Who wants to pay $100 million to own it?”

Also McDaniels talked about the loss of Jam Master Jay who died in 2002. Jay’s death has been hard for McDaniels and Joseph “Run” Simmons, who told Rock the Bells that “Run-DMC, as a performing and touring entity, we can’t do it without Jay.”

In October 2002 Jay was murdered when he was shot in his Queens studio due to an alleged drug deal gone wrong. The two suspects Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Tinard Washington have been arrested and indicted for Jay’s murder.

Two days ago would have been Jay’s 58 birthday. McDaniels and Simmons paid tribute to the late group-member on theirTwitter account. “A contriver of style, flare and all things cool. The band, the sound, the glue,” their tweet read. “Happy birthday to our brother Jason ‘Jam Master Jay’ Mizell! #ripjmj #yojay ‘THE BEST DJ IN THE US OF A!!’”

A contriver of style, flare and all things cool. The band, the sound, the glue. Happy birthday to our brother Jason ‘Jam Master Jay’ Mizell! #ripjmj #yojay “THE BEST DJ IN THE US OF A!!”

🙏🏾🐐🎧🎤 pic.twitter.com/xoswvOAK6m — RUN DMC (@OfficialRunDMC) January 21, 2023

Run-DMC are considered the first rap group to crossover into the mainstream. The group was founded in 1983 which consisted of McDaniels, Simmons and Jay. The trio have released several successful albums throughout the ’80s and ’90s.