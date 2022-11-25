Run-DMC Perform “Christmas In Hollis” For First Time In Nearly 20 Years

Home News Federico Cardenas November 25th, 2022 - 8:14 PM

The pioneering hip-hop group Run-DMC have returned to offer a performance of their classic track “Christmas in Hollis.” The performance, taking place on ABC’s special The Wonderful World Of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, marks the first the time that Run-DMC have performed the track in two decades, Consequence of Sound reports.

While Run-DMC have been largely inactive following the tragic killing of their DJ Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell in 2002, this latest showing has laid bare that remaining members Joseph “Run” Simmonsand and Darryl “D.M.C.” McDaniels remain strong and entertaining performers as they were decades back.

Video of the performance, uploaded to YouTube, shows the rap legends being introduced by will.i.am of the hip-hop/pop group Black Eyed Peas. According to Consequence, the Black Eyed Peas also performed a few songs as well on the ABC special. The Wonderful World Of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration is set to air in full over the weekend on ABC.

Watch the remaining members of Run-DMC perform “Christmas in Hollis” via YouTube below.

Last month, a murder trial for the 2002 killing of Jam Master Jay was scheduled to take place in February 2023. This followed two years after two men were arrested in connection with the killing. In 2020, Run-DMC released a tribute vinyl dedicated to Jam Master Jay, featuring music from all throughout their legendary discography.