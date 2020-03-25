Spotlights Announces New EP We Are All Atomic for March 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech March 25th, 2020 - 1:08 PM

The post-metal group Spotlights have announced a new EP titled We Are All Atomic, which is set to be released this Friday March 27th via Blues Funeral Recordings. This latest EP will feature four parts, with each of the tracks varying in length from four and a half minutes to seven and a half minutes.

The album is set to feature a grand post-metal sound, pulling from a variety of experimental and alternative metal influences, which Consequence of Sound described as “doomgaze.” The four pieces are meant to work in conjunction with each other, providing the listener with one interwoven framework.

<a href="http://spotlights.bandcamp.com/album/we-are-all-atomic">We Are All Atomic by Spotlights</a>

“We Are All Atomic came together a bit differently than our other records,” the group’s singer and guitarist Mario Quintero says. “We approached it as an entire piece with four movements, meant to evoke a sense of awareness of our fundamental selves and the dynamic energy of existence. Even though I wrote the songs, I really tried to leave my thoughts out of the equation and almost improvise the outcome.”

The band first garnered the attention of Faith No More frontman Mike Patton, who eventually signed the group to his label Ipecac Recordings. The label released their debut album Seismic in 2017. Their most recently album release Love & Decay came out last year. “This album is beautiful due to how the music creates an intense and dark atmosphere which provides listeners a feeling of insecurity toward the music,” mxdwn reviewer Cait Stoddard explained.

We Are All Atomic

01. Part I

02. Part II

03. Part III

04. Part IV