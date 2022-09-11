Melvins Release New LP Bad Mood Rising

1980s rock collective Melvins has finally completed the finishing touches for their latest project and have now unleashed it by way of Instagram for all the fans to comment and to make a snappy purchase.

The recently unveiled Bad Moon Rising (2022) has made an official impact within retail chains as of September 9, 2022, the day of the album’s news. The six-track album not only serves as the latest feature effort from the band, but it additionally serves as a follow-up to the group’s full-on acoustic LP entitled Five Legged Dog (2021).

The band’s record label Amphetamine Reptile Records spoke highly of the album in a recent press release obtained by UltimateClassicRock.com. The label went on record to quote: “The best part about a new Melvins album is that you’re never quite sure what you’re going to get. That’s the genius of these guys! With Bad Mood Rising it’s a tuned-down rock ’n’ roll nightmare. Big riffs and scary vocals.”

Last month, it was announced by mxdwn.com that Melvins will be due to partake in a Halloween bash organized by recording label Freakout Records and popular nightclub The Lounge Room in a two-night event aptly named “Halloween Freakout”, coming October 29-30.

Track-listing for the Bad Moon Rising album is as followed:

1.) “Mister Dog is Totally Right”

2.) “Never Say You’re Sorry”

3.) “My Discomfort is Radiant”

4.) “It Won’t Or It Might”

5.) “Hammering”

6.) “The Receiver and The Empire State”

(Photo credit: Raymond Flotat)