Axl Rose Pledges To End Tradition Of Tossing Miscrophones Into Crowd After Injury To Fan At Adelaide, Australia Show

Today stereogum.com reported Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose went on his Twitter account to vow the end of his tradition of tossing microphones into the crowd. Rose’s statement comes after when he accidentally hit a woman in the face during the Tuesday night’s performance at the Adelaide Oval.

The person who got hit by the microphone is audience member Rebecca Howe and she told Adelaide Advertise how the incident happened during a performance of the song “Paradise City.”

“He took a bow and then he launched the microphone out to the crowd … and then bang, right on the bridge of my nose.” said Howe

When the incident occurred Rose did not hold back his feelings toward what happened during the concert

“Obviously we don’t want anyone getting hurt or to somehow in anyway hurt anyone at any of [our] shows anymore… Having tossed the mic at the end of [our] show for over 30 years we always felt it was a known part of the very end of [our] performance that fans wanted and were aware of to have an opportunity to catch the mic.”

Also in the post Rose went on by calling out reporters for turning the incident into a negative and irresponsible way of writing about Howe’s injury.

“Unfortunately there are those that for their own reasons chose to frame their reporting regarding this subject in a more negative n’ irresponsible out of nowhere light which couldn’t be further from reality. We hope the public and of course r fans get that sometimes happens.”

Rose‘s actions shows how much he cares about his fans and hopefully some people will have a better understanding about the incident while reading Rose’s statement on Twitter.