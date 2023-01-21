Clutch Announce 2023 North American Tour

Home News Gracie Chunes January 21st, 2023 - 12:48 PM

Rock band Clutch has announced a North American tour for this spring. The tour will kick off on Tuesday, April 11 at Norva in Norfolk, Virginia and conclude on Thursday, May 18 at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey. Clutch will be supported by Nate Bergman and Amigo The Devil.

This upcoming tour is in support of Clutch’s most recent album, Sunrise on Slaughter Beach, released in September of last year. The album was recorded at the The Magpie Cage Recording Studio in Baltimore, Maryland, and was produced and mixed by Tom Dalgety with additional engineering by J Robbins.

General public on-sale begins on Friday, January 20 at 10 am local time. Find tickets and more information here. (Blabbermouth)

Clutch tour dates are as follows:

4/11 – Norfolk, VA – Norva

4/13 – Lancaster, PS – Freedom Hall

4/14 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

4/15 – Montreal, QB – MTELUS BREWTAL Festival

4/16 – Niagara Falls, NY – The Rapids Theatre

4/18 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall

4/19 – Fort Smith, AR – Temple Live

4/21 – Cincinnatti, OH – Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center

4/22 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

4/24 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

4/25 – Saskatoon, SK – Coors Event Centre

4/26 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall

4/27 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall

4/29 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

4/30 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

5/1 – Bend, OR – Midtown Ballroom

5/2 – Chico, CA – Senator Theatre

5/4 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

5/5 – Stateline, NV – Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room

5/6 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

5/7 – Flagstaff, AZ – Orpheum Theater

5/9 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

5/11 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral

5/12 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory at the District

5/13 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Munroe

5/14 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavillion

5/16 – Hartford, CT – The Webster

5/17 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

5/18 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom