Clutch Share Heavy New Song “Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)”

Home News Tara Mobasher April 5th, 2022 - 4:08 PM

The Maryland-based rock band, Clutch, have unveiled a new track, accompanied by a music video, titled “Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone).” The group is currently on the second leg of its North American tour alongside EyeHateGod and Tiger Cub, as well as The Sword and Nate Bergman.

The three-minute long music video aptly features lots of red undertones as the band angrily spews the lyrics to their new track. The futuristic music video drew inspiration from the premise of robots and androids. Frontman Neil Fallon described the origins of the new track as uncertainty, confusion and distortion of reality.

“Early in 2021, I learned the Boss Metal Zone pedal schematic was being presented as ‘proof’ that the Covid-19 vaccine had an electronic component to communicate with 5G cellular networks,” he said. “It was, of course, nonsense. It sounded like a Philip K. Dick premise. I didn’t want to write a song specific to Covid-19 vaccines, so I went with the Philip K. Dick angle (again). ‘Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?’ came to mind (replicants, in particular, representing what is real and not real, or is there a difference at all?). The video makes no secret that this is an homage to Philip K. Dick and a future where we have distortion coursing through our veins.”

The group’s tour began April 5 in Billings and will conclude May 22 in Richmond before continuing on July 19 in Kallithea, Greece, and officially finishing off on December 17 in London.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat