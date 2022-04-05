Clutch Share Heavy New Song “Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)”

The Maryland-based rock band, Clutch, have unveiled a new track, accompanied by a music video, titled “Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone).” The group is currently on the second leg of its North American tour alongside EyeHateGod and Tiger Cub, as well as The Sword and Nate Bergman.
The three-minute long music video aptly features lots of red undertones as the band angrily spews the lyrics to their new track. The futuristic music video drew inspiration from the premise of robots and androids. Frontman Neil Fallon described the origins of the new track as uncertainty, confusion and distortion of reality.
The group’s tour began April 5 in Billings and will conclude May 22 in Richmond before continuing on July 19 in Kallithea, Greece, and officially finishing off on December 17 in London.
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat