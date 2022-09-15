Clutch To Celebrate New Album Release Announce Live From Hammerjacks Livestream in Baltimore on YouTube Channel

Home News Karan Singh September 15th, 2022 - 2:08 PM

To celebrate the release of their highly anticipated new album, Sunrise on Slaughter Beach, groove rockers Clutch have announced that they will be livestreaming their upcoming Baltimore performance for free on their YouTube channel this Saturday. The “Live At Hammerjacks” livestream will begin at 10 pm EST and will feature a setlist that includes the new record in its entirety. Fans can tune in for free via the band’s official YouTube channel OfficialClutch. Fans who cannot tune in for the braodcast will be able to watch the show on demand as it will be on the band’s YouTube channel after the initial stream.

Speaking on the release of the new album, Clutch frontman Neil Fallon shared: “Sunrise on Slaughter Beach is a weird record. It was, by and large, a studio creation. It reminds me a lot of Jam Room in that regard. Under normal circumstances we may not have entertained the idea of using vibraphones, theremin, or backing vocals (thank you Deborah Bond and Frenchie Davis!). But as they say, necessity is the mother of weirdness.

Regarding the livestream, he said the following: “The YouTube stream of our September 17th performance at Hammerjack’s is a way to say thank you for all the fans who have supported us over the past 31 years, the last two years in particular. Also, it’s a good way to inspire us to get our shit together and learn the new material.”

Recorded at the Magpie Cage Recording Studio in Baltimore, MD, the album was produced and mixed by Grammy-nominated Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Royal Blood, Pixies) with additional engineering by J Robbins (Jawbreaker, Against Me!, The Sword). The band has released three official singles from the album to date — “Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)“, “We Strive For Excellence” and “Slaughter Beach.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz