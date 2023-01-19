Freddie Gibbs Shares Contemplative Music Video for “Rabbit Vision”

Home News Karan Singh January 19th, 2023 - 1:43 PM

2022 was a stellar year for Grammy-nominated rapper Freddie Gibbs. His fifth solo studio record, $oul $old $eparately, was among the year’s most flavorful bodies of work, and he continues to ride its success into the new year. The song “Rabbit Vision” was among a handful of tracks from the package that immediately stood out to most listeners, and Gibbs has now released a video for it. Check it out below:

Gibbs’s vision is as sharp as sees as a rabbit’s eye view in 2023.

The above clip features real-life footage of the Indiana rapper shot over the past few years. He can be seen recording in a hotel room, picking up a guitar and blowing out smoke. The collage transitions in and out of the club, showing Gibbs on the basketball court, golf course and celebrating with friends in between. The soulful track fits perfectly with the introspective lyrics of the song, and pairing it with the above visuals is the final touch the track was waiting for: “I’m taking chances with my life. I’d rather bleed than be broke, and that’s a fucked up mentality, but it stayed with me … A lot of shit, it broke my heart, but it fixed my vision.”

Gibbs is scheduled to perform on NBC’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on January 23. He will be joined by Anderson .Paak to perform “Feel No Pain” alongside the Roots. $oul $old $eparately will be released on vinyl on March 22.

In other news, Gibbs has collaborated with Anwar Carrots to launch a new streetwear brand called Rabbits by Carrots. Their Year of the Rabbits Spring/Summer 2023 collection is now available here.