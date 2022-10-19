Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge Return With New Nxworries Song & Video “Where I Go” Featuring H.E.R.

Home News Karan Singh October 19th, 2022 - 12:12 PM

Without taking a moment to breathe after his knockout run with Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak is back in the studio with Knxwledge and all set to reunite NxWorries. The duo has shared a new single along with a video directed by .Paak himself. “Where I Go” features contributions from Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. and is our first taste of the duo’s highly anticipated return.

The above visual pays homage to the 1990s and 2000s R&B videos that the pair grew up on and continues to find inspiration in. Fans now have their fingers crossed in the hope of a full body of work from them. After all, it’s been over five years since Yes Lawd!, their landmark 2016 debut.

The two first got in touch on Twitter in 2014 when the Knxwledge sent .Paak a beat. A day later, that grew into “Suede,” the single that would help launch his solo career. The two are now back in the kitchen cooking up new tracks.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister