Claptone Shares Funky New Single “Zero”

Home News Caroline Fisher March 21st, 2021 - 6:31 PM

Mysterious German producer Claptone has released a rhythmic new single titled “Zero.” The track is the musician’s first release since his summer 2020 hit “Drop The Pressure” and various successful remixes. He has successfully reworked several songs by artists like Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Marina & The Diamonds, Florence & The Machine and more.

Listen to “Zero” here:

Relentless bass provides a steady foundation for the fast paced track “Zero.” Mystical vocals anchor the song, while lyrics like “The bunny rabbit in my headlights” and “I dream about it / In black and white,” give it an eerie tone.

“Zero” is dynamic and interesting, characteristic of Claptone and to be expected based on his other work. Catchy synths and a melodic chorus make the song danceable and fun, despite ominous lyrics.

Distinguishable by his cryptic mask, the producer is known to keep his identity hidden. Gaining traction in 2013 after the release of “No eyes” featuring JAW, he’s been on a roll ever since. He received international praise in 2019 for his album Fantast, which housed songs like “Animal” and “Under The Moon.” Several tracks from the album have been remixed by artists like MK, Cassius and more.

Claptone recently performed a set for a digital music festival called MDLBEAST Freqways. The fest took place in June of 2020 and featured several other influential artists like Steve Aoki, Afrojack and Maceo Plex.

He also put on an energetic performence on day one of the All My Friends music festival in 2018, alongside musicians like Jhené Aiko and RL Grime.