Thomas Wesley (aka Diplo) Releases Country Single “Wasted” Featuring Kodak Black

Home News Trisha Valdez January 13th, 2023 - 5:32 PM

A new song was just released by Thomas Wesley, most popularly known as Diplo. This song, wasted, is a country inspired song that features Kodak Black and Koe Wetzel.

According to press release, “Wasted marks Diplo’s first new music since 2020’s Gold-certified Diplo presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil. Additionally, Diplo will bring Thomas Wesley to Stagecoach for the third time, returning this year for his annual ‘Late Night in Palomino’ festival closer and curating his own stage, Diplo’s HonkyTonk, throughout the weekend.”

Diplo has also confirmed a few Thomas Wesley shows in March, see below for a full list of days and click here to sign up for pre-sale tickets.

Diplo’s new song has a fun upbeat sound to it, you can hear the guitars that give it a country feel to it and the cowboy accent being used as well. The music video shows a few buddies just having fun and living their life to the fullest.

Wasted seems to be a song about just having fun and living no matter what happens, to watch the music video stream below.

For more stories about the artist click here.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

THOMAS WESLEY LIVE

March 13—Nashville, TN—Wildhorse Saloon**

March 14—Fayetteville, AR—JJ’s Live^

March 15—Houston, TX—Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon**

March 16—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s Texas**

March 17—Helotes, TX—Floore’s Country Store**

** with Paul Cauthen

^ with Joshua Ray Walker