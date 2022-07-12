Mastodon Shares Psychedelic Horror Music Video “More Than I Could Chew”

Atlanta-based metal band Mastodon has released a video for the song “More Than I Could Chew” in a stunning production directed by Zev Deans. Deans has previously taken charge of videos for Behemoth, Ghost, Gojira, and more according to Blabbermouth. “More Than I Could Chew” appeared on Mastadon’s 2021 album Hushed and Grim.

In the video, Lisa Saeboe portrays Eve while a terrifying Lucifer is played by Brenden McGowan. The band plays through a muddled filter reminiscent of being trapped under a thin sheet of discolored water. The song trembles back and forth between Brann Dailor and Troy Sanders as the guitar riffs slowly take over the song. The final crescendo includes a raucous guitar solo that leaves the viewer wanting more as the sound slowly fades away.

Mastodon was one of the “Best Metal Performance” nominees at the 64th Grammy awards, nominated for their song “Pushing the Tides” from their Hushed and Grim album.

Mastodon is set to go on tour with the Swedish rock band Ghost in late August of 2022. The 20-show tour is set to conclude at Resch Center in Green Bay, WI on September 20.