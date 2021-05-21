The Head and The Heart Give Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s “Our House” a Modern Update

Home News Kaido Strange May 21st, 2021 - 12:28 PM

Seattle’s folk indie band The Head and The Heart has released a cover version of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s “Our House.” The original song was released on CSNY’s album Deja Vu, which was released in 1970 and is now celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The song, “Our House” was written by Graham Nash and it was about the house he shared with his then girlfriend Joni Mitchell, situated on Laurel Canyon in Los Angeles. Both Nash and Mitchell shared the only piano in the house, did in fact have two cats, and on that specific day, went out and stopped at an antique store to buy a vase. Many of the lyrics in the song encapsulate that. Joni Mitchell also wrote “Woodstock” on the very same album.

Featured in the video is the cover image of this song. The house was the first one in Seattle when The Head and The Heart formed. There are only slight differences, in that the vocal range goes a little higher than the original but otherwise it’s almost exact.

The Head and The Heart stated that Deja Vu is one of their biggest influences, “When we first started as a band, we shared a two bedroom apartment where ‘Our House’ was played so much it became like a mantra of unity and connection to each other, as we discovered what we wanted to do within our music. To say it’s an honor to now be asked to cover that very same song is an understatement. Happy 50th anniversary you legends! Deja Vu Forever!”

Deja Vu was re-released for their 50th anniversary on May 14, 2021. The new release features remastered versions of the songs, along with extra material such as new recordings. There is a deluxe super package that’s available for purchase on CSNY.com.

The band first got together as Crosby, Stills, and Nash, who are David Crosby (The Byrds), Stephen Stills (Buffalo Springfield), Graham Nash (The Hollies). Canadian musician Neil Young later joined to make it Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young.

The Scott Pilgrim comics (and movie) made references to the band by having a character named Stephen Stills (“Canadian Stephen Stills”) and bassist “Young Neil”.

The Head and The Heart have announced plans to release a feature film entitled Rivers and Roads, earlier this year.

Photo credit Owen Ela.