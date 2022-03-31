Sky Ferreira Teases Mysterious New Single “Don’t Forget”

Home News Tara Mobasher March 31st, 2022 - 7:17 PM

Singer Sky Ferreira has begun teasing an upcoming new single titled “Don’t Forget.” This news comes close to her debut album’s ten-year anniversary.

Ferreira has reportedly been teasing her sophomore album, Masochism, since 2015. In 2019, Ferreira unveiled her single “Downhill Lullaby,” which led fans to believe she was slated to release a new album. However, in a Pitchfork feature story, Ferreira admitted the inefficiency of her creative process, and three years since the song was released, the singer has still not unveiled her second album.

On Instagram yesterday, Ferreira posted a teaser for her upcoming new single with a caption that reads: “remember me?.” However, it’s still unclear whether this single is a part of Masochism, or whether the album will even be released soon.

However, Ferreira did post an Instagram story, urging her fans to pause their “wrath and death threats” until April – presumably when she will release the new track.