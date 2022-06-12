Lana Del Rey Featured On New Version Of Late Bobby Womack’s “Dayglo Reflection”

Home News Anaya Bufkin June 12th, 2022 - 12:22 PM

As part of XL Recordings’ celebration of the late soul singer-songwriter and musician Bobby Womack’s 10-year anniversary of The Bravest Man In The Universe, they have released a new version of “Dayglo Reflection.” Featuring orchestral production from Damon Albarn and Richard Russell, the new version also features guest vocals from indie rock singer Lana Del Rey and sampled excerpts from the late singer Sam Cooke.

Although his music can be categorized in many genres, including R&B, gospel, rock and roll, and so much more, Womack was known for his incredibly soulful voice. Songs like “If You Think You’re Lonely Now”, “It’s All Over Now and “Across 110th Street.” In 2012, he released his final album, The Bravest Man in the Universe. At the time of the album’s release, Lana Del Rey was gaining online popularity and was featured on Womack’s original version of “Dayglo Reflection.” Impressed with Del Rey’s music, before his death in 2014, Womack hoped to create a full-length album with Del Rey. Still, Del Rey has decided to celebrate the late, great singer with a new version of the song they still share even after his passing.

“Dayglo Reflection” seems to be a song about growing and evolving through life’s experiences. As an artist, life’s experiences will change a singer’s music too. The orchestral version does not include Sam Cooke’s intro like the original version. However, the bridge is still included, in which Cooke explains that the older a singer gets, their capacity to understand thoughts and ideas becomes deeper and their insight into life improves. The song still has the beautiful and mellow vibe as the original. Along with being available on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming platforms, the track is available to listen to below.

