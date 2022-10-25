mxdwn Music

Taylor Swift Debuts Cameo-Filled New Video For “Bejeweled” Featuring HAIM, Jack Antonoff, Laura Dern & More

October 25th, 2022 - 10:14 AM

Singer Taylor Swift is making more noise because she has released the music video  for the song “Bejeweled” which is from Swift’s latest album Midnights. “Bejeweled” is the second visual from  the  LP that is focused on the play Cinderella where  there’s a talent contest to win the castle and a proposal. The music video features  easter eggs and cameos from Laura Dern (as Swift’s stepmother), Haim (as her stepsisters), Jack Antonoff, Dita Von Teese, and Pat McGrath, among others.

Swift released her 10 studio album Midnights last Friday and a few hours later Swift shared seven new songs. Also Swift has released the music  video for for the song “Anti-Hero” which shows Swift spending a night our with herself.

