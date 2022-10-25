Taylor Swift Debuts Cameo-Filled New Video For “Bejeweled” Featuring HAIM, Jack Antonoff, Laura Dern & More

Home News Cait Stoddard October 25th, 2022 - 10:14 AM

Singer Taylor Swift is making more noise because she has released the music video for the song “Bejeweled” which is from Swift’s latest album Midnights. “Bejeweled” is the second visual from the LP that is focused on the play Cinderella where there’s a talent contest to win the castle and a proposal. The music video features easter eggs and cameos from Laura Dern (as Swift’s stepmother), Haim (as her stepsisters), Jack Antonoff, Dita Von Teese, and Pat McGrath, among others.

Swift released her 10 studio album Midnights last Friday and a few hours later Swift shared seven new songs. Also Swift has released the music video for for the song “Anti-Hero” which shows Swift spending a night our with herself.