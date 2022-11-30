The Go! Team Shares Music Video for New Single “Whammy O”

Home News Roy Lott November 30th, 2022 - 8:26 PM

The Go! Team has shared their new single “Whammy O” along with its accompanying music video. The song draws influence from 90’s rap, similar to Salt-N-Peppa and TLC. Its visual adds nostalgia with different clips from the 90’s era showing throughout. Check it out below.

The track follows their previously released single”Divebomb.” Both tracks will be featured on Get Up Sequences Part Two, which os set to be released on February 3 via Memphis Industries. Fans can preorder on Bomtempi Orange vinyl from Rough Trade and on Columbo Yellow vinyl with signed art print direct from The Go! Team shop. The album is the sequel to their well-received 2021 LP, The Get Up Sequences Part One. In support of the new album, The Go! Team will be hitting the road for a month-long European beginning March 3 in Cambridge. It concludes on April 1 in Brighton. Tickets are on sale now.

The Go! Team consists of Ian Parton, Sam Dook,Ninja, Adam Znaidi, Niadzi Muzira, Jaleesa Gemerts and Deanna Wilhelm.