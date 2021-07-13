The New Pornographers Announce Winter 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Alison Alber July 13th, 2021 - 2:13 PM

To celebrate the 21st anniversary of their album Mass Romantic the Canadian band The New Pornographers release a limited edition version of it. The band is also set to tour this year. As a special event, the group will perform Mass Romantic on one night and their album Twin Cinematic on the second night. The tour is set up to be a “two-night stand.” This means every tour stop will have two nights instead of the usual one-stop. The group is also celebrating Twin Cinematic’s 16th anniversary. The tour will start in Woodstock, NY, on November 29th, with the performance of the entire Mass Romantic album. The tour concludes on December 12th in Vancouver, BC, with the performance of Twin Cinematic.

The group released their latest album, In The Morse Code Of Brake Lights, in 2019. The band originally planned to play at the XPoNential Festival 2020, but because of the Pandemic, the festival was canceled for the year.

You can check out the tour dates below.

The New Pornographers Tour Dates

11.29.21 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios #

11.30.21 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios &

12.01.21 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club #

12.02.21 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club &

12.03.21 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall #

12.04.21 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall &

12.06.21 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #

12.07.21 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall &

12.09.21 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune #

12.10.21 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune &

12.11.21 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre #

12.12.21 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre &

# Performing Mass Romantic

& Performing Twin Cinema