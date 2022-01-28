Old Crow Medicine Show Debut Fiery New Song And Live Performance Video “Bombs Away”

Home News Federico Cardenas January 28th, 2022 - 10:58 PM

The Grammy-winning Nashville based string band, Old Crow Medicine Show has unveiled an energetic new single titled “Bombs Away.” Along with the new single comes a lively live performance video, featuring the band playing alongside musician and songwriter Molly Tuttle on banjo.

“Bombs Away,” as the title may suggest, wastes no time in exploding to full energy, immediately showing off a huge amount of speedy and high-spirited instrumentation from the group, as the vocalist introduces himself with a massive shriek in the first few seconds. In the official live video, the frontman Ketch Secor introduces the track as to “sing one for the gal I used to love.” This reflects the meaning of the song, which intends to discuss the theme of divorce. In a statement, Secor describes the track as a “song about life’s detour through Splitsville is… breakneck, full of fiery fiddling, lyrics more spat than intoned, focusing upon that final phase of the Big D [divorce].” Watch the live video for “Bombs Away” below.

The new single comes out in support of the band’s upcoming album, Paint This Town. The new project will be Old Crow Medicine Show’s seventh studio album, and is scheduled to be released on April 22 through ATO Records.

Old Crow Medicine Show is scheduled to perform alongside such acts as Greensky Bluegrass and Allison Russell at Merlefest 2022, lasting from April 28 to May 1. Previously, the group has released a single and music video titled “Pray for America” in light of the Coronavirus pandemic and the civil unrest following the killing of George Floyd.