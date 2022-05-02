Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

Home News Mohammad Halim May 2nd, 2022 - 6:21 AM

The talented country music group, The Judds, just lot an important member. Noami Judd, the mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died at the age of 76. The Kentucky born singer was part of the famous music duo with one of her daughters, Wynonna Judd, after the duo became an award winning Grammy pair.

Wynonna and Ashley Judd has recently announced her death last Saturday, April 30, in The Associated Press. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the Judd’s stated, according to abcnews, “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

Noami Judd has died near Nashville, Tennessee, said from her husband and current singer Larry Strickland. No other news regarding her death will be revealed as the family wishes to have more privacy mourning the loss. The Country Music Hall of Fame, however, did an induction ceremony for the Judds last Sunday, May 1.

From abcnews, the CEO of Hall of Fame, Kyle Young, stated “Naomi overcame incredible adversity on her way to a significant place in music history. Her triumphant life story overshadows today’s tragic news,”

What also struck the family was the recent announcement of the duo’s next upcoming tour, which was supposed to start this fall. The tour would mark their first ever in a decade, to which Noami Judd has stated that she was already in deep preparation for.