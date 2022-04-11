The Judds Announce Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Tara Mobasher April 11th, 2022 - 2:54 PM

The iconic mother-daughter pair, The Judds, have unveiled their upcoming tour dates for this fall. Their first tour in over a decade will be called The Final Tour, and will host 10 separate dates.

The tour will begin September 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and conclude October 28 in Nashville, Tennessee. The duo will also travel through Toledo, Sioux Falls, Green Bay, Duluth, Huntsville, Durant, Fort Worth and Biloxi. Martina McBride will be joining The Judds on select dates that have yet to be announced.

“What I’m looking forward to most is celebrating Judd music with the fans. Mom and I have had quite the journey over the last 38 years, and the fans have been with us through it all. This tour is a celebration for them!” Wynonna Judd said.

The Judds previously won five total Grammy Awards from their active careers, which began in 1983. Icons in country music, the team won Grammys for the best country performance by a duo or group with vocals, and delivered 25 singles that made it to the country music charts between 1983 and 2000. Since disbanding and reuniting several times over the years, The Judds have come together for special tours – the most recent being in 2017.

“The fans have always been my family of choice. I love them dearly, so I’m chompin’ at the bit to belt out our hits and reconnect with them once again,” Naomi Judd said. “The cherry on top is singing with my beloved, wild and extremely talented daughter… the best singer of any genre, Wynonna!”

The Final Tour

9/30 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

10/1 – Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

10/7 – Sioux Falls, South Dakota @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

10/8 – Green Bay, Wisconsin @ Resch Center

10/14 – Duluth, Georgia @ Gas South Arena

10/15 – Huntsville, Alabama @ Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

10/21 – Durant, Oklahoma @ Choctaw Grand Theater

10/22 – Ft. Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

10/27 – Biloxi, Mississippi @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

10/28 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Bridgestone Arena