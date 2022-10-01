Candlemass Shares Title Track & Video From Upcoming Album Sweet Evil Sun

Home News Gracie Chunes October 1st, 2022 - 11:48 AM

On Thursday, September 29, Swedish doom metal legends Candlemass released the title track from their upcoming album Sweet Evil Sun, set to be released Friday, November 18, via Napalm Records.

“Sweet Evil Sun” kicks in with warning guitar feedback before sludging a heavy riff as Johan Langquist deftly warbles through melancholic, beckoning passages and a hooky chorus. His imposing vocals fit each riff and tone perfectly, emerging as an instrument in itself. The music video features beautiful and aesthetic animations to match the song.

Candlemass founder and bassist Leif Edling stated about “Sweet Evil Sun”: “It took me only an hour or so to write, but it turned out to be not only the title track of Sweet Evil Sun, but also one of the best songs on it. Nice riff, great chorus and one heck of a guitar solo from Lars [Johansson]! Immediate, epic, heavy, catchy! It kicks ass!!” (Blabbermouth)

Stream “Sweet Evil Sun” here.

Pre-order Sweet Evil Sun here.

Sweet Evil Sun track list is as follows:

Wizard Of The Vortex

Sweet Evil Sun

Angel Battle

Black Butterfly

When Death Sighs

Scandinavian Gods

Devil Voodoo

Crucified

Goddess

A Cup Of Coffin (outro)