Cyndi Lauper Announces Girls Just Want To Have Fundamental Rights Fund for Women’s Issues

Artist Cyndi Lauper has taken a big splash in the news today because she has announced a brand new fund called Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights which is dedicated to financially help support women’s issues. The fund was created in light of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights is housed at the Tides Foundation which will donate most of their first year’s grants to organizations that have access to abortion and reproductive health services for women.

In the press release Lauper openly shares her thoughts about women receiving the recourses they need to have in their lives.

“I never thought I would see the day that a fundamental civil right for half of the population would be taken away in this country. It is more important than ever that organizations advancing women’s rights and outreach programs ensuring access to safe and legal abortion, reproductive health, and prenatal care have the financial resources they need to do their life-saving work… I believe in the United States and I believe that we will not only regain the right to choose, but one day actually secure full equality.” said Lauper.