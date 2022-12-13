Underoath Announces 2023 U.S “The Blind Obedience Tour” Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 13th, 2022 - 4:24 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Today American rock group Underoath announces their 2023 U.S. The Blind Obedience Tour with special guests Periphery and Loathe. The 24-city tour kicks off on March 3 at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, MD before making stops across the U.S. in Pittsburgh, PA, Las Vegas, NV, Oklahoma City, OK and more before wrapping up in Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works on April 2. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 16 at 10AM local time on underoath777.com

Citi is the official card of the Blind Obedience Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 13 at 11AM ET until Thursday, December 15 at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Underøath VIP Demo Listening Party packages include general admission ticket to see Underøath live, exclusive pre-show Underøath hangout with a demo listening party, band Q&A, and group photo opportunity with the band, plus limited edition merchandise. Fans can grab VIP tickets now at underoath777.com.

In the following statement Underoath have mentioned that during the VIP Meet & Greet they will have a special listening party for their new and unreleased songs.

“We’re working on new music (as always). Some songs are done. Some are close. Some have just gotten started… but we wanted to find a way to bring you inside that creative process. At every VIP meet & greet on the Blind Obedience tour, we’re going to be having a listening party of unreleased music we’re currently working on (in various stages of completion) *as well as* never before heard demos of songs you know well. You’ll get a taste of what’s to come as well as see how far songs you already love had to come to get to your ears. We think this is going to be rad for us *and* you because if one of our favorite band was doing it, we’d jump on it (which is always our mindset going into this sort of thing).”

THE BLIND OBEDIENCE TOUR DATES:

3/3 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

3/4 – Stroudsburg, PA – The Sherman Theater*

3/5 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

3/7 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

3/8 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

3/10– East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt*

3/11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Club*

3/13 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

3/14 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

3/15 – Kansas City, MO – The Uptown Theater*

3/17 – Wichita, KS – The Cotilion*

3/18 – Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre*

3/20 – Boise, ID – Revolution

3/21 – Portland, OR – The Roseland Theater

3/23 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

3/24 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

3/25 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

3/26 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

3/27 – Tucson, AZ – The Rialto Theatre

3/29 – Albuquerque, NM – The El Rey Theatre*

3/31 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Diamond Ballroom

4/1 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

4/2 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

*Not a Live Nation Date

