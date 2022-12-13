SZA Announces Winter 2023 North American Arena Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 13th, 2022 - 2:48 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Today is has been announced that artist SZA will embark on a highly anticipated arena tour this spring with support from Grammy-nominated best new artist Omar Apollo. Produced by Live Nation, the exclusive 17-city tour kicks off on February 21 at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH before making stops across North America in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Seattle, Vancouver and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles, CA, at the Kia Forum on March 22.

This tour marks the first time the Grammy-award-winning artist is playing venues of this size and debuting her latest album live to fans. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 12pm local time on szasos.com

Born in St. Louis and raised in Maplewood, NJ, genre-defying, and GRAMMY Award winning recording artist SZA released her major label debut album Ctrl (TDE/RCA) in 2017. Revered for its raw and honest lyrics, it landed at No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B Albums chart, No. 2 on the R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, according to Nielsen Music.

The now RIAA-certified 3xPlatinum album received five Grammy nominations in 2018 and more than half the songs on Ctrl are currently certified multi-Platinum and Gold. Ctrl remains on the Billboard 200 chart since its release in 2017 and holds the record for the longest run for any Black female artist’s debut album. In 2022 alone it sold over 600,000 units and is the 10th best-selling female album this year in the country and 50th best-selling album in 2022 overall.

THE S.O.S NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

2/21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

2/22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

2/24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

2/25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

2/27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

2/28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

3/2 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*

3/4 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

3/7 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

3/9 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

3/10 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

3/13 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

3/14 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

3/16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

3/18 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

3/19 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

3/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

