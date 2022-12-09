SZA Shares New Video Full Of City Sights For “Nobody Gets Me”

Home News Trisha Valdez December 9th, 2022 - 3:54 PM

SZA has just released a new album called SOS. She has shared a video for her song, directed by Bradley Calder, Nobody Gets Me. She continues with the sporty theme by wearing a New York Jets jacket in her music video. To watch stream below.

According to Pitchfork, “SOS features Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, Don Tolliver, and samples of Björk and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, among others. Producers include ThankGod4Cody, Carter Lang, Jeff Bhasker, Benny Blanco, Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, Rodney ‘Darkchild’ Jerkins and Jay Versace.”

SZA’s music video is in black and white as she sings to the camera, her song. The way the camera is filming with the different angles and shots, it almost looks like a rap video however it is not. It’s a soft melody song, which is a brilliant new way to film a music video.

She sings on top of a rooftop in this song, this song is a love/heartbreak song. She sings how the person she loves is the only person that understands her better than anyone else, but they are also the person she needs to let go. Her lyric goes, “How am I supposed to let you go, only like myself when I’m with you, nobody gets me, you do.”

The ending of her video are different shots of her “giving up” or just looking upset. The end of the video shows her leaning on a light, as the camera walks up to her, she closes her eyes as a tear falls then gets up.

