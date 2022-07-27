OFF! Announce First New Album In 8 Years Free LSD For September 2022 Release, Share New Song And Video “War Above Los Angeles”

Home News Roy Lott July 27th, 2022 - 3:16 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Punk band OFF! has just announced their first new full-length in eight years called Free LSD, which is slated for a September 30 release from Fat Possum. They also released the lead single from the anticipated record, called “War Above Los Angeles,” with its accompanying music video. The visual was written and directed by Dimitri Coats and showcases the band rocking out to the song in a small room with fans with visuals of different scenarios that allude to issues going on within our society Check it out below. The album features an additional 19 tracks that fans can devour when released.

The band will also be hitting the road this fall beginning October 24 in Phoenix, AZ. Other stops include Austin, Atlanta, Nashville, New York, Toronto, and Denver. It will conclude in Los Angeles, CA December 17 at the Lodge Room. Tickets will go on sale at a later date. See the full list of shows below.

In 2019, OFF! had a Kickstarter campaign to start working on the rockumentary Watermelon: The Movie. A release date for the film has not been announced. The band is helmed by Keith Morris (ex-Black Flag, Circle Jerks) and Dimitri Coats (ex-Burning Brides).

Photo Credit: Owen Ela