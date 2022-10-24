OFF! Postpones 2022 North American Tour Dates Due to Drummer’s Hospitalization

Home News Cait Stoddard October 24th, 2022 - 11:21 AM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Today hardcore punk band OFF! announced on Twitter they have postponed most of their North American Tour dates due to their drummer’s hospitalization. The tour was supposed to start today and the band have not mentioned the makeup dates for the postponed dates but OFF! did mention they will be able to perform all of their December shows.

Due to our drummer being hospitalized for a non-Covid-related emergency, we unfortunately must postpone the first leg of our North American Tour. We’re in the process of rescheduling the affected shows and will re-announce ASAP. All December dates are still happening. pic.twitter.com/lrQ3EkYLgc — OFF! (@OFFofficial) October 24, 2022

This past July OFF! announced the release of their album Free LSD, which is the band’s first album since releasing Wasted Years in 2014. Also Free LSD introduced fans to drummer Justin Brown and bassist Autry Fulbright II to the band’s lineup.