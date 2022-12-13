Greg Puciato Releases Exciting New Video For “Deep Set (Live)”, Debut Live Album 11/11/22 Los Angeles Dropping December 20

Home News Cait Stoddard December 13th, 2022 - 5:30 PM

Greg Puciato, who has released both his critically-acclaimed debut and sophomore solo albums in the short span of two years, has set a Dec. 20 release date for his inaugural live album, 11/11/22 Los Angeles.

“’Deep Set’ feels good to lead with. One of my favorite memories of the tracking of “Child Soldier: Creator of God” were the vocals to this song…incidentally recorded at the same time of year as this show. The song was always meant to feel loose and live; the recorded vocal was a front-to-back one-take that we did in a shed in Nick Rowe’s (producer and live guitarist) backyard…so bringing it to life onstage with him, and Chris (Hornbrook) for the first time felt like a nice, symbolic full circle.” said Puciato

11/11/22 Los Angeles will be available exclusively via Bandcamp, with the album streaming on Dec. 20, and vinyl pre-orders launching the same day. The collection will arrive on additional streaming services following its vinyl release in the Spring.

Joining Puciato for the live performance, and featured in this video, are the aforementioned Nick Rowe (guitar), Chris Hornbrook (drums), James Hammontree (guitar), and Jeff “Manwolf” Geiser (bass).

11/11/22 Los Angeles track list:

1. No More Lives to Go

2. Deep Set

3. Lowered

4. Do You Need Me to Remind You?

5. Absence as a Presence

6. Never Wanted That

7. Down When I’m Not

8. All Waves to Nothing

9. A Pair of Questions

10. Evacuation

11. September City