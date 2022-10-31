Yeah Yeah Yeahs Debut Cinematic New Video For “Wolf”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 31st, 2022 - 4:43 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Coming off the recent release of their first album in nine years, the critically acclaimed Cool It Down and two now-legendary shows at NYC’s Forest Hills Stadium and LA’s Hollywood Bowl, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs release the new video for album standout track “Wolf.” Director Allie Avital (Olivia Rodrigo, Moses Sumney) translates the single’s primal energy into a video starring Severance’s Britt Lower.

“It was our great fortune to collaborate with the powerhouses Allie and Brit on this video for “Wolf.” Allie casts a spell with the gorgeous world she weaves- always with teeth that bite, and Brit embodies all the contradictions in the themes of “Wolf”, so enamored with her performance that’s got as much heaven as it does hell. We were beside ourselves with excitement when Allie cast Brit as the lead in the video, YYYs are serious nerds for Severance, what luck when the stars align.” said lead singer Karen O spoke

““Wolf” has so much narrative built into the lyrics, and it was such a dream to delve into these themes of hunger, connection, and wildness. Britt Lower and I used a movement-based technique to play with the nuances of this character as she seeks various forms of connection and moves from feeling trapped to wild to rediscovering a new form of intimacy with her husband. As a director, it’s rare to find such open minded artists like Karen, Nick, and Brian and I’m so grateful they put so much trust in our creative process.” said Avital

“When I heard the title of the song and description of the role were both ‘WOLF’ it was a full body ‘yes.’ To get to work on a story about a woman discovering the wild within and without was a dream. And to do so alongside legend Karen O….I mean, I’m speechless.” said Lower