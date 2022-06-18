Bam Margera Found After Going Missing, Back in Rehab Facility

Home News Mohammad Halim June 18th, 2022 - 4:22 PM

Famous television for the hit series Jackass had fans worry during the week. Just last Monday, June 13, it was announced that Bam Margera has left the court-ordered rehab center. The Delray Beach police force in Florida has stated that they made contact with the 42-year old last Thursday, June 16, according to LoudWire. Luckily, the star was found only two days later in a hotel near the rehab center Wednesday, June 15. Cops have stated that he didn’t resist and returned in his own will.

Unfortunately, Margera has had a history of his struggles and battles with addiction. He first sought help in 2008 in a facility, then again in 2015. In 2018, the star received a D.U.I., where he went to another center until he left ten days after. He then made an appearance in Dr. Phil, where he asked for help.

Recently, Margera filed a lawsuit for the latest Jackass movie, Jackass Forever. Fans noted that he wasn’t present throughout the film. This was because of a termination for not obeying contract rules with the use of drugs. However, Margera tried to fight this as he was prescribed adderall from a doctor, and filed for unlawful use of termination. However, the star asked to dismiss the lawsuit in April.

Margera ran into other issues regarding Jackass Forever. The film director, Jeffrey Tremaine, has filed a restraining order against Margera for sending disturbing messages and threats towards Termaine’s family.

In other news, Bam Margera will also be featured in a GWAR documentary.