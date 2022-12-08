Weyes Blood Debuts Songs From Newest Album “And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow” Live In San Diego

Home News Cait Stoddard December 8th, 2022 - 6:34 PM

Weyes Blood’s album And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow is listed as one of the best albums of 2022 and according to stereogum.com last night at the Music Box in San Diego, Natalie Mering performed her first show since And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow was released.

At the concert Mering played several tracks from the album liveit live for the first time, including “God Turn Me Into A Flower,” “Children Of The Empire,” “Grapevine” and “Hearts Aglow.”

Judging by the videos it seems the crowd is enjoying themselves because they are happily singing along while Mering serenades them with her elegant voice and guitar playing. Also the videos prove how much Mering has grown as an artist because her love for music can be felt through each song.

The concert in San Diego is part of a short leg of dates which will end in Mering‘s Los Angeles home base this week. Also And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow tour will start in Europe early next year before heading to North America.