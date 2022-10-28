Weyes Blood Debuts New Video For “Grapevine”

Home News Trisha Valdez October 28th, 2022 - 6:30 PM

Natalie Mering, professionally known as Weyes Blood, just came out with an official music video for Grapevine. Blood’s song was released earlier this month receiving very much high praise from Stereogum, Rolling Stone, Brookly Vegan and Beats Per Minute.

Blood’s song Grapevine is a love story between her and a mystery beast. In her music video she is in a car crash, and here is where she meets the mysteries beast. She walks into a cave, and he is standing there in the dark watching her, all we see are red glowing eyes.

She is not afraid of him and stays there with him. The lyrics to her song say, “she broke down in an old ghost town, right around where they got James Dean” Perhaps the hidden figure that we can’t see is a figment of the late James Dean?

In her music video she dances with him, and he holds her, her car is fixed, and they drive down the highway together. Whenever they are in a car together the lights are red however when they are outside the lighting is purple, and interesting touch Blood made.

In the ending of her music video, she is driving with him, and the car picks up speed, the viewer can tell were this is heading, the video shows she got into another car accident. After the car crash, she is in a forest place with the mystery creature again. The lyrics as this happen are, “Don’t know when I’m gonna see you boy. Oh, I’ve been waiting for the time.” For more stories about the artist click here.