Weyes Blood Shares “God Turn Me Into A Flower” From ‘And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow’ Out This Friday

Karan Singh November 16th, 2022 - 12:45 PM

Pennsylvania singer-songwriter Natalie Mering aka Weyes Blood is all set to put out her fifth studio album, And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow. Ahead of its release this Friday on Sub Pop, she has revealed the record’s heartfelt nucleus, “God Turn Me Into A Flower” with contributions from Daniel Lopatin on the synthesizer. Listen to it below:

The new album consists of ten tracks, all of which were written by Mering. Jonathan Rado helped with the production for every song except “A Given Thing,” which was a collaboration with Rodaidh McDonald. The tracklist was mastered by Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood, mixed by Kenny Gilmore and includes guest appearances from Meg Duffy and Mary Lattimore.

In late January next year, Weyes Blood will embark on the In Holy Flux Tour, an international trek in support of the new album that will stretch into Spring. The first show is scheduled to take place in Berlin at Festsaal Kreuzberg on January 28. Before the tour kicks off, however, she has committed to two shows in Southern California in December this year: December 6 at Music Box in San Diego and December 7 at Awe Bar in Yucca Valley.