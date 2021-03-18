Justice Issue Cease and Desist Letter to Justin Bieber over Artwork for New Album Justice

Home News Anna Scott March 18th, 2021 - 2:55 PM

The French electronic duo Justice have ordered a cease-and-desist letter to the Justin Bieber legal team over the logo art for Bieber’s new album, Justice. Justice is set to release tomorrow, March 19.

A cease-and-desist letter is a non-binding request for the recipient to stop the specified activity, in this case, Bieber’s Justice logo, of which the group Justice claims is strikingly similar to their own logo. If the recipient fails to stop the action, legal action can be taken, as in filing a case with a judge.

Earlier in March, Justice’s record label Ed Banger Records, put forth a statement of how Bieber’s legal team approached the label requesting use for the logo for the album art, which was revealed February 26. The label shared that they tried to schedule a call with Bieber, but that never ended up happening. The group have used the logo since 2003, and trademarked it in France in 2008 and the European Union in 2014.

Justice’s management shared, “Bieber’s team emailed us in May of 2020, asking to be looped in with Justice’s graphic designer to discuss a logo. We tried to set up a call between Bieber’s team and our designer, but the call was never completed, and the conversation ended there. No one ever mentioned an album called Justice or a logo that says Justice. The first time we saw anything about it was the announcement.”

Justice’s previous album was Woman Worldwide from 2018, a remix album of Woman. Bieber’s Justice is set to release tomorrow, and it remains to be seen whether further action will be taken regarding the logo.