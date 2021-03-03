Justice’s Label Says Justin Beiber’s Label Contacted Them About Logo Before Using Similar Graphics for New Album

Home News Aaron Grech March 3rd, 2021 - 10:15 PM

Ed Banger Records, which is home to many notable electronic music artists such as DJ Mehdi, SebastiAn and Cassius, released a statement alleging that Justic Bieber contacted their label to get in touch with the designer of Justice’s logo. The electronic duo has been using this logo since 2003, the same year they were signed to Ed Banger Records, and the label alleges it bears a striking resemblance to the logo of Bieber’s upcoming studio album, Justice.

The iconic Parisian record label alleged that they attempted to set up a call with Bieber’s team, but it was never able to go through. They also released a post on Instagram, where they made a sarcastic caption about appointing Bieber as art director, while uploading a screenshot of hand-drawn Justice logo the singer allegedly posted on social media.

The post’s caption is signed with PW, the initials of Ed Banger founder Pedro Winter. Bieber states that his upcoming studio album is meant to be a pursuit and healing, while the capitalized T could also be related to his faith.

“Bieber’s team emailed us in May of 2020, asking to be looped in with Justice’s graphic designer to discuss a logo,” the label said in a statement to Spin. “We tried to set up a call between Bieber’s team and our designer, but the call was never completed and the conversation ended there. No one ever mentioned an album called Justice or a logo that says Justice. The first time we saw anything about it was the announcement.”