Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Widow Files Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Wu-Tang Clan Over Alleged Unpaid Royalties

The widow of deceased rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard has filed a lawsuit against the Wu Tang Clan. After the passing of ODB in 2004, Wu Tang Clan Productions were required to pay necessary royalties to the estate of the deceased artist given the music he has created with the group. However, Stereogum reports that ODB’s widow, Harlene Jones, has alleged that the rap group has failed to provide the correct amount of royalties after 2011.

Jones alleges that the group did not pay the estate royalties between the dates of 2011 to July of 2021. It is noted that the rap group did pay Jones at least $130,000 before that point, as well as other money between 2019 and 2020. However, the suit claims that the amount provided does not cover the number of royalties that the estate was owed. The suit goes on to allege that the estate of ODB made multiple requests to receive necessary royalties from the group, but were ignored.

A recording agreement filed in 1992 claims that ODB is owed 50% of the net earnings on his copyrighted songs, and is also owed royalties on other products, including merchandise. Jones’ lawsuit seeks $1 million in damages on the basis of an alleged breach of contract.

