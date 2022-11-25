Axl Rose Urges Fans To ‘Leave Drones At Home’

Home News Trisha Valdez November 25th, 2022 - 3:14 PM

After a performance, Axl Rose leader of Guns N’ Rose, requested that all fans leave their drones at home. He posted a message on twitter urging his fans to listen and not bring their drones to their shows.

The show performed the other night (Gold Coast Australia) had a few drones that came near and over the stage, which could be extremely dangerous if it was not driven correctly.

It was a distraction and something Rose could not stand by without addressing.

According to source Rose said, “Had a few drones this leg, Llast night was probably the most intrusive. Was a bit of a distraction obviously someone thought it was just ok to be doing that but also it coming that close in front of the stage and then actually over and on stage.”

He continued to say, “According to the police it happens more often than not lately especially with sporting events. It’s not something we’re all that used to. A lot of impulse reactions went through everyone’s minds that after thinking about it, it didn’t make much sense.”

He talks about how fans were upset, however he also said that even if fans are upset you still have to put on the best show you can.

If you plan on going to a Guns N' Rose concert, don't forget to leave your drones at home.