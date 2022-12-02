Woman Hit By Microphone During Guns N Roses Concert

Home News Federico Cardenas December 2nd, 2022 - 10:17 PM

A woman attending a recent Guns N Roses show in Adelaide, Australia has claimed that she was hit in the face by Axl Rose’s microphone. The concert, taking place on November 29, is part of the band’s ongoing 2022 Summer Tour.

According to Blabbermouth, the incident took place at the end of the concert, as the band was closing out with their classic 1987 track “Paradise City.” After Axl Rose finished singing, he reportedly tossed his microphone into the crowd, striking the woman in the audience.

The attendee spoke to ABC news about the incident, her face still bruised up. She warns people who will be attending future shows from the rock band to look out for Rose’s microphone, saying: “I was just putting out a warning for people: if Axl sings ‘Paradise City’, get ready to duck for cover.” She clarifies that her “intentions were not to gain anything” by speaking out.

Speaking to the Adelaide Advertiser, the woman explains that the mic hit her on the bridge of her nose, causing substantial bleeding. She recalls the horror she experienced after the incident occurred: “I was in shock and hyperventilating, My mind went, ”Oh, my God, my face is caved in.”

She goes on to wonder how much worse things could have been, asking “What if [the microphone] was a couple of inches to the right or left? I could have lost an eye…if my head was turned and it hit me in the temple, it could have killed me.”

In 2013, a similar incident occurred, with a man who was struck in the teeth by a microphone thrown by Axl Rose. After losing multiple teeth, the man later sued for $5,000 in dental costs.

Recently, Axl Rose put out a statement urging fans not to bring drones to Guns N Roses’ shows. Last month, Guns N’ Roses dropped a 2022 version of their 1991 track, “November Rain.”