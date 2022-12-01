Tobacco Announces New Album Skids and Angels for Dec 2022 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard December 1st, 2022 - 2:58 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Yesterday artist Tobacco announced the new album Skids and Angels will be released tomorrow. Skids and Angels blesses listeners with a catchy poppy vibe that is filled with smooth synths, warm drum samples and the sound of catchy tape hiss. The album promises listeners that the music will dazzle their minds with addicting musical beats.

Tobacco production methodologies to their twisted, chopped, and warped limits. Far from the more pop-oriented spaces they have gone, Skids and Angels brings a deep and dank downtempo into the beatmaker system and opens up its own high boutique. Also the album brings a collaged smear of sneering melodies, kaleidoscopic drum, bass fragments, enchanting murmurs and ratched hi hats, all coated in a charred sugarcrust gloss.

Fans of classic electronic backpack pioneers like Boards of Canada and Cheetah-era Aphex will recognize the jargon and vocabulary but Tobacco adds a collection of beats and ambient drifts with his signature sibilance and slime. Pushing the envelope directly into people’s, Skids and Angels is a flash of glitched out wizardry; spun out and strange, arpeggiated and ready to be heard on high volume.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat