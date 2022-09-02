Tobacco Debut Glitchy New Track “Bitch Ass Moon”

Home News Federico Cardenas September 2nd, 2022 - 8:09 PM

TOBACCO, the solo-project of electronic and psychedelic rock musician Thomas Fec, has dropped a brand new track entitled “Bitch Ass Moon.” According to Stereogum, the new track comes off of the musician’s upcoming project Skids And Angels. The artist didn’t provide many details about the new album, thinking it to be unnecessary; stating that “no release date yet but that’s all arbitrary. you’ll be first to know.”

From its first few seconds onwards, “Bitch Ass Moon” reveals itself as a highly trippy, confusing and glitchy piece of electronic music. The track places beats at oddly timed moments, adding a sense of odd and offbeat pulse to the barrage of incomplete samples and ideas that almost make the track feel like it’s trying to find a rhythm and failing.

Surrounding the oddly timed, stochastic beats are a variety of ambient synths that stop and start without a moment’s notice, creating a sometimes chilling and creepy atmosphere atop the chaotic structure of the track. Listen to “Bitch Ass Moon” via YouTube below.

Skids And Angels will follow Tobacco’s previous albums, 2021’s Fucked Up Friends 3, and 2020’s Hot Wet & Sassy.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat