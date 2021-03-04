Tobacco Shares Another New Fucked Up Friends 3 Track with Clubby New Song “Stridex Dealer”

Home News Anna Scott March 4th, 2021 - 3:40 PM

The electro-experimentalist musician Tobacco has shared a new song, “Stridex Dealer” off his upcoming studio album Fucked Up Friends 3. Fucked Up Friends 3, another installment in this album series, is set to be released tomorrow, March 5, via Rad Cult records.

“Stridex Dealer” follows “For The Queen,” released just yesterday off the album. Following a similar trend of “For The Queen,” “Stridex Dealer” is driven by heavy, wonky synth lines, but with a more groovy take. “Stridex Dealer” is the eighth track in the 15-song LP.

Listen to “Stridex Dealer” here:

Fucked Up 3 is the latest installment of the series in over a decade, following up from 2008’s Fucked Up Friends. Tobacco shared Hot, Wet & Sassy last fall, with one track, “Babysitter,” featuring Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor. Tobacco, the stage name for Thomas Fec, is also the frontman of the psychedelic rock group Black Moth Super Rainbow.

Tobacco’s exciting new release, Fucked Up Friends 3, will be out from tomorrow, March 5.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat