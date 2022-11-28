Morrissey Shares Catchy New Single “Rebels Without Applause”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 28th, 2022 - 2:57 PM

Today consequence.net reported singer Morrissey has shared his newest single “Rebels Without Applause” from his upcoming album Bonfire of Teenagers. The tune is produced by Andrew Watt and it features drummer Chad Smith and instrumentalist Josh Klinghoffer on guitar, percussion and keys.

“Rebels Without Applause” is a vibrant piece which captures an 80’s vibe by how the lead and bass guitar brings a groovy and harmonic vibe while the drum playing brings a dose of reggae rock. Also Morrissey‘s vocal performance is wonderful by how he uses his crooning melodic voice to describe the feeling Morrissey has in his heart.

Earlier this month Morrissey did mention that the release of Bonfire of Teenagers will not be released in February because the album’s fate is in the hands of Capitol Records in Los Angeles. Whenever the album is released fans will be able to hear songs with special guests Miley Cyrus and Iggy Pop.