Morrissey Cancels Several U.S. Tour Dates Due To Ongoing Illness

The legendary English singer-songwriter and former The Smiths frontman Morrissey has announced that he and his band will be cancelling several of his upcoming tour dates. The musician took to Instagram to announce the cancellation, Consequence of Sound reports.

Included in the list of cancelled dates include shows planned in Denver, Colorado; Salt Lake City, Utah; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The initial announcement that Morrissey would be cancelling upcoming shows explains that “Due to band illness, we are devastated to announce we cannot proceed with tonight’s show in Salt Lake City and tomorrow’s show in Denver.” Without giving details about the nature of the illness and which member of the band was affected, the statement thanks “fans for the ongoing love and support while we take a moment to restore and recover.”

While the initial statement hoped that “M and the band will be back on stage in Minneapolis on Friday night,” a statement was later released adding Milwaukee and Minneapolis to the list of cancelled shows:

“To all the fans in Minnesota & Milwaukee, we’re extremely sorry to announce the postponement of shows this coming weekend due to ongoing illness. We’re so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritise band health.”

While the band’s initial post noted that “Show refunds are available at your point of purchase,” the later statement urges that fans “Please hold on to your tickets, we are working our hardest to reschedule these dates for next year.”

The post concludes by noting that the band intends to be “resuming the tour in Washington D.C on Monday 28th November.”

Earlier this month, Morrissey was criticized after abruptly leaving stage after during a show after performing only nine songs, to the surprise of both the audience and the backing band. Morrissey’s Fall 2022 tour intends to continue on throughout November, concluding with a show in Boston on December 4.