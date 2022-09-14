Morrissey Announces Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Federico Cardenas September 14th, 2022 - 11:43 PM

The famed English singer-songwriter and former The Smiths frontman Morrissey has announced a new set of North American tour dates for Fall of 2022, Consequence of Sound reports. The list of dates will follow a string of performances taking place throughout Morrissey’s home country of the United Kingdom.

Starting in November, fans will be able to see the first tour that the English musician has held in the US in 3 years. Tickets will be made available for sale on September 16 at the TicketMaster here. A LiveNation presale will also be made available starting the morning of September 15.

Morrissey will kick off his trek throughout North America with a show in Ontario, Canada on November 11. A day later, the artist will begin touring throughout the United States, starting with a performance in Los Angeles. He will proceed to offer 2 concerts in El Cajon, followed by shows in Oakland, Salt Lake City, Denver, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Washington DC, Brooklyn, Newark, closing off with a show in Boston, Massachusetts on December 4. See the full list of tour dates below.

09/24 – Killarney, UK @ INEC Arena

09/28 – Blackpool, UK @ Opera House

09/30 – Doncaster, UK @ Dome

10/02 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo

10/04 – Manchester, UK @ Apollo

10/05 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

10/07 – Stockton, UK @ Globe

10/09 – London, UK @ The Palladium

10/11 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy

10/14 – Brighton, UK @ Center

11/11 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

11/14 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

11/15 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

11/18 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

11/23 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

11/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

11/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

11/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

12/01 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

12/04 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Earlier this year, Morrissey held a residency in Las Vegas, at which he debuted multiple previously unreleased tracks. The former Smiths bandleader recently butted heads with his former bandmate Johnny Marr, trading letters and social media posts with the guitarist.