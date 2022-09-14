Morrissey Announces Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

The famed English singer-songwriter and former The Smiths frontman Morrissey has announced a new set of North American tour dates for Fall of 2022, Consequence of Sound reports. The list of dates will follow a string of performances taking place throughout Morrissey’s home country of the United Kingdom.
Starting in November, fans will be able to see the first tour that the English musician has held in the US in 3 years. Tickets will be made available for sale on September 16 at the TicketMaster here. A LiveNation presale will also be made available starting the morning of September 15.
Morrissey will kick off his trek throughout North America with a show in Ontario, Canada on November 11. A day later, the artist will begin touring throughout the United States, starting with a performance in Los Angeles. He will proceed to offer 2 concerts in El Cajon, followed by shows in Oakland, Salt Lake City, Denver, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Washington DC, Brooklyn, Newark, closing off with a show in Boston, Massachusetts on December 4. See the full list of tour dates below.
09/24 – Killarney, UK @ INEC Arena
09/28 – Blackpool, UK @ Opera House
09/30 – Doncaster, UK @ Dome
10/02 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo
10/04 – Manchester, UK @ Apollo
10/05 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
10/07 – Stockton, UK @ Globe
10/09 – London, UK @ The Palladium
10/11 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy
10/14 – Brighton, UK @ Center
11/11 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
11/14 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
11/15 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
11/18 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
11/23 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
11/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
11/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
11/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
12/01 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center
12/04 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Earlier this year, Morrissey held a residency in Las Vegas, at which he debuted multiple previously unreleased tracks. The former Smiths bandleader recently butted heads with his former bandmate Johnny Marr, trading letters and social media posts with the guitarist.