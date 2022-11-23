Late DJ & Producer i_o’s Posthumous Album Warehouse Summer Released Featuring Lights

Home News Federico Cardenas November 23rd, 2022 - 9:22 PM

Pitchfork reports that Armada Music, the record label of the late DJ and electronic music producer i_o, has released a new posthumous album from the artist, entitled Warehouse Summer. This is the first album posthumously released from the musician, real name Garrett Falls Lockhart, since his tragic passing in September 2020 at the age of 30.

This new 14 track project features the Canadian singer-songwriter Lights. Following the release of Warehouse Summer, Lights made a statement offering her thoughts on the album stating that “This is a body of work that I’m immensely proud of and am very emotionally connected to. Garrett was endlessly talented and he inspired me to give my all and be my best. It’s safe to say making this album with him was life changing. I hope you immerse yourself in it, there is a lot to feel in Warehouse Summer.”

The musician’s family made an additional statement, noting that the people involved in the album’s release waited until the family was ready before releasing his final tracks: “We’d like to thank all who have patiently and lovingly stood by waiting for us, G’s family, to say yes to releasing these last tracks.”

They go on: “Thank you to the i_o management for bringing together all the teams necessary to release these last tracks of music produced by Garrett & Lights. We are grateful to them and so many others for their regular “check-ins” with us, allowing us time and space to miss him and grieve his absence. We loved hearing from so many, as each of us remember Garrett in different ways. Some of your stories made us laugh or smile, others made us cry, for it is in those stories we relived much of what Garrett was about as a person and in the many ways his life impacted each of us.”

“Thank you for sharing yourselves with us, it has truly helped in the healing. We hope with this music release there will be healing for others as well. Continue to take gentle care of yourselves and each other, remembering how fragile life can be.”

The family intends for the album’s release to act as a celebration of the musician’s legacy” “On November 23, 2022 Warehouse Summer, a legacy album, will be released. Tomorrow, we celebrate you.” The statement signs off “From the Lockhart Family (Greg & Deb, Chad & Lindsey, Colin & Debbie)”

See the full tracklist for Warehouse Summer and listen to it via Spotify below.

Warehouse Summer Tracklist

1. SuperMelt

2. Don’t Let Me Go To Sleep

3. idk

4. Leave It

5. t9

6. Fever

7. Warmth

8. Prayers

9. Lost Together

10. Better Days

11. New Clothes

12. nothing new

13. Hold Me Down

14. anything but wet

Prior to his passing, the duo of i_o and Lights dropped the single “Annihilation” in May 2020. In May 2021, the musician’s cause of death was revealed as Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, an autoimmune disorder affecting the thyroid gland.