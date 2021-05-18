i_O’s Cause of Death Revealed to be Complications from Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis

Home News Krista Marple May 18th, 2021 - 10:28 PM

In November of last year, electronic producer i_O, formally known as Garrett Falls Lockhart, passed away at the age of 30. At the time of his death, the cause was unknown but it has now been released. EDM has reported what the cause of death has been listed as.

According to EDM, “The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s report listed a thyroid condition called Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, an autoimmune disorder that causes chronic inflammation of the thyroid gland. The report also notes that Lockhart died at his home.”

Lockhart’s family has made an official statement regarding his death. “After 5 months of testing, the conclusion is that, while Garrett did suffer from depression and anxiety, he did not take his own life. It is our hope that Garrett’s premature death can be used to create and normalize conversations surrounding mental health issues, realizing there may be underlying disease of conditions requiring medical attention.”

When Lockhart passed away, an announcement was posted on his official instagram page. The post read, “On Monday, November 23rd, the world lost a beautiful soul, Garrett Falls Lockhart, also known as i_o. This extremely talented spirit taught us that even if nothing matters, you can still lead with love. Garrett’s truth and soul lives on through the music he shared. Rest in peace, Garrett. We love you.”

Lockhart’s death was a huge loss to the EDM community as well as his close family and friends. Shortly after his passing, the EDM community held a tribute for the producer and DJ to remember the influence he has had on those around him as well as the influence his music has had on his fans.