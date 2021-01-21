Composer And Electronic Musician Ryuichi Sakamoto Once Again Diagnosed With Cancer

Home News Roy Lott January 21st, 2021 - 7:52 PM

Ryuichi Sakamato has been diagnosed again with another form of cancer. In a heartfelt letter to his fans provided by Pitchfork, the composer writes “I have been diagnosed with cancer again—this time, rectal cancer. The news was disheartening, but thanks to the excellent doctors I met, the surgery I underwent was a success. I am now undergoing treatment.”

In the letter, he continues “There may be instances where I have to cancel work. I sincerely apologize for any inconveniences this may cause to those who are involved in ongoing projects. From now on, I will be living alongside cancer. But, I am hoping to make music for a little while longer. Thank you all so much for your continuing support.”

Sakamato was previously diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014, where it left him on a break from music for six years. After the much-needed break, he came back full force with his 2017 album async, his joint album Glass with Alva Noto in 2018 and his most recent album The Staggering Girl released last year. He had also helped compose the soundtracks for the television series Black Mirror and award-winning films The Revenant starring Leonardo Dicaprio where it landed his first Academy Award and Call Me By Your Name starring Armie Hammer and Timothee Chamaelet, which Sakamoto worked with Sufjan Stevens on.